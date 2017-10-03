SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan was honored with the Power of Service Award by UServeUtah during a recent ceremony at the Capitol.

For more than four decades, Luane Jensen has given hundreds of hours annually in service to community organizations, historical societies and her church.

Jensen, who has lived in South Jordan for more than 44 years, dedicates approximately 300 service hours to the city annually and has an even more extensive volunteer history as a Scout leader.

She volunteers a minimum of two hours each week as a museum docent at the Gale Center of History & Culture. She has also served for more than 35 years as a volunteer Scout leader.

In addition, Jensen is a member of the South Jordan Historic Preservation Committee and helps advise the city on preservation and historic education.

The Power of Service Award is presented three times per year to a volunteer who shows significant commitment to his or her community and demonstrates the power of volunteer service through his or her activities.

UServeUtah is part of the lieutenant governor's office and functions under the umbrella of the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts with the purpose of enabling individuals, communities and organizations to benefit from the service, power, skills and passion of volunteers.