Both of Utah State's cross-country teams are ranked in the latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national poll.

The Aggie women jumped up two spots to No. 19, while the men's team entered the poll for the first time since 2001 with its No. 27 ranking. In 2001, the USU men were ranked as high as No. 21.

The rankings come on the heels of USU's strong all-around performance at the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run. Utah State's women captured the team title, beating 41 other schools, while the men also claimed the team title, finishing ahead of 39 teams. It was the first time since 2006 that the same school claimed both team trophies.

In addition to sweeping the team titles, senior Dillon Maggard and junior Alyssa Snyder each won their races, marking the first time since 2001 individuals from the same school swept first-place finishes at that event.

In the regional polls announced on Monday, the men's and women's teams remained in the same spots as the week before, with the men at No. 7 in the Mountain Region and the women at No. 3.

Utah State is back in action on Friday, Oct. 6, when the Aggies host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial at 3 p.m.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.