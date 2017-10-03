Utah State tennis senior Jaime Barajas saw his run at the ITA All-American Singles Qualifier come to an end on Tuesday, following a 6-1, 6-2 defeat against No. 91 Myles Schalet of Michigan.

"It was great for Jaime to get this experience in one of the best tournaments in college, and even better that he got a win," said head coach James Wilson. "Hopefully he can build off this and continue to improve."

Barajas was the lone Aggie at the event that featured 128 of the top players in the nation. Barajas opened the tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 victory in the first round over Tulsa's Lucca Baptista on Monday.

Utah State is back in action Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Utah Regionals in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.