SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrity Ellen DeGeneres opened her Oct. 3 talk show with a heartfelt monologue encouraging viewers to see the good in the world in light of devastating recent events, including the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting and natural disasters.

“I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless, and it’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that,” DeGeneres said. “I always say there is a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that, and that is what we have to focus on.”

The talk show host then introduced a video reel highlighting some of the good deeds and people, including a waitress who paid for two firefighters' breakfast after a rough night, a young man who built an app to help people with disabilities navigate public spaces, a school bus driver who got 20 children to safety after the bus caught fire, and a group of strangers who lifted a car to rescue a motorcyclist trapped underneath.

“The world is full of amazing people,” DeGeneres said. “Good will always win, love will always win (and) we will continue to shine a light on those people on our show.”

