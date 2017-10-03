SALT LAKE CITY — Even though Utah women are among tops in the nation for a healthy lifestyle that eschews tobacco use and embraces exercise, the state is second worst in the nation for breast cancer screening rates.

At a Tuesday event designating October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert reiterated the state's goal to boost breast cancer screening rates to 76 percent of women age 40 and over by the year 2020.

"I think we can do better," he said. "We must do better."

Screening rates in Utah have been on the decline since 2000, with women who commonly offer excuses that include no time, no symptoms or lack of breast cancer in the family.

Dr. Joseph Miner said once symptoms develop, it is likely too late for women to stop the spread of cancer.

Three quarters of breast cancer cases are not hereditary, and one of eight women will develop the cancer in their lifetime.

At the ceremony in the rotunda at the Utah State Capitol, Herbert also noted the importance of men to be aware of their risk, designating Oct. 15-21 in honor of Alan Blood, a Utah man who fell victim to breast cancer.

Nationally, 4,760 men develop breast cancer, and each year about 460 of those men die.

The Utah Department of Health is launching its redesigned website, CancerUtah.org, designed to make it easier for people to find a screening location that is convenient.

Resources are also available for people who are uninsured, low income or underinsured.

New statistics from the American Cancer Society say that this year, an estimated 252,710 women will be diagnosed. Approximately 40,610 women will die from breast cancer in 2017.