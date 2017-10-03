SALT LAKE CITY — During a formal ceremony Tuesday in the Kremlin, new U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. was told by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the relationship between the two nations must improve.

"The current level of the ties cannot satisfy us," Putin said at a ceremony where he accepted diplomatic credentials from Huntsman and other new ambassadors from around the world, the Associated Press reported.

"We stand for constructive, predictable and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Russian leader said, adding that the United States and Russia should not meddle in their respective "domestic affairs."

Putin also offered Huntsman "my utmost and sincere condolences to the people and the administration of your country on the horrendous tragedy that happened in Las Vegas," in a translation reported by Russian state-owned television.

The Russian news agency TASS reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Putin a consistent advocate of restoring ties between Russia and the United States, and blamed the current situation on Washington, not Moscow.

"We hope, of course, that led by the new ambassador, the U.S. diplomatic mission will be able to make substantial contribution to restoring our relations from the damage done by Washington's actions," Peskov said.

University of Utah political science professor Marjorie Castle, an expert in Russian politics, said although it's possible the remarks from the Kremlin are intended to signal a new willingness to cooperate, that's probably not the case.

"I'm not sure that optimistic spin on it is realistic," Castle said, suggesting it's more likely that "Putin is simply holding firm on his current position and that Russia intends to continue doing exactly what it has been doing."

Tuesday's ceremony is seen as marking the formal start of Huntsman's latest ambassadorship. First made public in March, President Donald Trump's pick for the key diplomatic post was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week.

Huntsman also served as U.S. ambassador to Singapore under former President George H.W. Bush. and as U.S. ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama, before stepping down to run for president in 2012.

Twice elected governor of Utah, Huntsman is well-suited to take on "the toughest diplomatic job on Earth," his longtime friend Lew Cramer, a former international trade promoter for the United States, told KSL Newsradio's Doug Wright on Tuesday.

Russia "is a very, very tough environment," said Cramer, now CEO of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors. He said Huntsman's top challenge will be establishing a trusting relationship with Russia's leaders.

"President Putin has to know that he's dealing with a man that has our president's confidence, who is an experienced diplomat, who will not be cowed by threats," Cramer said. "Jon Huntsman builds trust."

Contributing: Ladd Egan