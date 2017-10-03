LAS VEGAS — The wife of a Cedar City firefighter was among those killed while attending a country music concert where a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel window.

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Heather Warino Alvarado, wife of Cedar City firefighter Albert Alvarado," the fire department said Tuesday, adding that the Las Vegas metro police confirmed her death. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Alvarado/Warino family."

An account has been opened at State Bank of Southern Utah in Heather Alvarado's name.

Alvarado becomes at least the third person with Utah ties to be identified as murder victims.

Meantime, a Dixie State University student remained hospitalized Tuesday after being shot in the leg during the concert. A bullet shattered her tibia, according to her brother, Gary Rinehart, of Temecula, California.

Because there weren't enough ambulances at that point, someone loaded her and several other people into the back of a pickup truck and drove them to the hospital.

"She was holding her own IV bag," Gary Rinehart told BuzzFeed.

"Prayers for my sister and her friend who were both shot by some stupid (expletive) in Vegas. No words can describe how I'm feeling," he tweeted Monday, and continues to post updates on her condition and photos on Twitter.

"Leg is broke. They are going to put a rod in to fix it when they take bullet out. No time frame for that yet hopefully soon," he tweeted. And later, "She (is) out of surgery it went great. Now going to room so she can rest. Hopefully she can home soon."

Students at Dixie State held a vigil Monday night for those killed and injured in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. As of Tuesday, 59 people died and 527 injured in the attack on the Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival in an outdoor venue on the Strip.

Neysa Tonks and Cameron Robinson also died in Sunday's massacre.

Tonks, a Brighton High School graduate, lived in Nevada and worked for a computer software company at the time of her death, but spent most of her life in Utah.

Dyane Burns, of Cottonwood Heights, said she became close with Tonks when Tonks dated her son for a time as a teenager at Brighton High, but the two remained friends long after. Burns on Monday recalled Tonks as a dedicated mom.

"She was just very sweet to keep in touch with me through the years," Burns said, saying she was thinking of Tonks' children in the wake of the tragedy.

A GoFundMe page was established by her co-workers to help with funeral expenses. Tonks is survived by three boys.

Robinson lived in St. George resident but worked in Las Vegas as a legal records specialist for the city.

"He was full of life and love and so much passion. He loved his family, friends and everyone he came in contact with. He loved to cook, entertain, run marathons, travel, go camping, boating, and the outdoors in general, and above all surround himself with those he loved and others," according to a GoFundMe post.

Police still had the concert venue cordoned off with yellow tape Tuesday, and streets around it remained closed. People have placed balloons and flowers on the grassy median between the venue and the Mandalay Bay hotel, where the gunman was positioned.

Investigators also continue to look into what motivated retired accountant Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, to open fire on the crowd from a room on the hotel's 32nd floor.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.