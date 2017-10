THE PESTER MAN

Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze recalls when he was playing at Seton Hall and his team beat Quin Snyder’s Duke Blue Devils.

Prior to Monday’s Jazz-Sydney preseason game, Gaze termed Snyder a “very smart player,” a “decent athlete” and a “good distributor.”

“He’s one of those guys — and I say this respectfully — he is one of those guys that you felt was kind of annoying,” Gaze said.

Did someone hear a slow clap from Enes Kanter?

UP NEXT: OH, THAT GAME