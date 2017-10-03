SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding a teenager suspected of causing $20,000 in damage to a newly constructed home by riding his mountain bike through it.

On Sept. 26, police say a "teenage male" entered a home, 1034 S. 1450 East, in a new subdivision, and "rode his mountain bike around inside the house," according to a prepared statement from police.

The teen then opened all the valves in the upstairs washroom and flooded the house, police stated.

Based on evidence left at the scene, investigators say the person responsible wore a size 9 to 10 DC skate shoe.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-804-4707. Ivory homes is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.