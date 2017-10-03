Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 3.

2 Utahns die in Las Vegas attack

At least two people from Utah were killed during the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday night, according to the Deseret News.

On Sunday night, a lone gunman opened fire on thousands of people at the Route 91 Harvey Country Musical Festival, killing 59 and injuring more than 500.

Two people killed in the attack had Utah ties. A Dixie State University student was also injured in the attack.

Brighton High School graduate Neysa Tonks, who lived in Nevada but used to live in Utah, and St. George resident Cameron Robinson died in the shooting.

Read more about their lives at the Deseret News.

Tom Petty dies

Rock legend Tom Petty died Monday. He was 66.

Petty suffered from a heart attack and was found unconscious in his home on Monday, according to Reuters. He was brought to the UCLA Medical Center, where he was not revived, according to Reuters.

“We are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” said Tony Dimitriades, Petty’s manager, in a statement.

Petty’s legacy extends around the music community, according to Reuters. He also earned a reputation as the “American everyman,” connecting with people on a ground level.

“Music, as far as I have seen in the world so far, is the only real magic that I know,” Petty once said.

Read more here.

Jazz win first preseason game of the season

The Utah Jazz returned to the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday night, defeating the Sydney Kings 108-83, according to the Deseret News.

The Kings, who hail from Australia, were grateful to have played the Jazz in some NBA preseason basketball.

"We thought it was a real privilege to have this opportunity," said Kings head coach Andrew Gaze. "I thought our guys battled hard against some tremendous athletes."

The Jazz started the game with a 7-0 run that Sydney couldn’t recover from, eventually falling behind by 19. But the Kings cut the lead to eight before the Jazz closed them down with a 17-8 run.

"I'm really proud of the way the guys battled and stayed with it after a real nervous, shaky start," Gaze told the Deseret News. "We hung in there. Would've liked to have been a little bit more competitive, but at the end of the day it's probably a reflection of where we're at and where they're at and hopefully they got some value out of it as well."

Read more here.

Puerto Rico prepares for Trump

President Donald Trump will make his long-awaited visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to BBC News.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said that the U.S. federal support increased ahead of Trump’s visit.

Puerto Rico remains without power, with only a quarter of the country regaining power in the next month. Nearly half of the country has running water, but that number too should rise soon, according to BBC.

Trump has faced criticism for the lack of support for the U.S. territory in the early days after Hurricane Maria pummeled the island, BBC reported.

But Trump defended himself and his administration’s efforts to help Puerto Rico.

"Outside of the Fake news or politically motivated ingrates people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military,” he tweeted.

Read more at BBC.

A tribute to Las Vegas

MTV revived its hit show “TRL” on Monday night with a PSA that served as a tribute to those who lost their lives in Las Vegas.

“For us, it hits especially hard because it took place at a concert packed with people of all ages coming together to share a common bond — the love of music,” said host DC Young Fly. “We’re going to keep going and lift each other up.”