PROVO — Kristin Chenoweth, known for originating the role of Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked,” is busy prepping for her "one short day" in the Emerald, er, Navy Blue City, this weekend.

Chenoweth, who performed at Brigham Young University last May, is returning to Provo to headline BYU Spectacular, part of its homecoming festivities, on Saturday, with inhaler and plenty of water on hand to help with Utah's high altitude.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Provo and sharing some of my favorite songs with the audience,” she said. “It’s going to be a fun night for all of us who love show tunes.”

For Chenoweth, returning to Provo is a type of homecoming. Not only did she enjoy her trip to the BYU Creamery on her last visit, but she also said the people made her feel at home.

“For sure, the campus ice cream shop made me happy,” she recalled. “But I also just loved how kind and generous the people were. It reminded me of Oklahoma, where I’m from.”

As is tradition for the BYU Spectacular, Chenoweth will be joined onstage by campus performing groups, including members of Vocal Point, Men’s Chorus, Young Ambassadors, Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre and the Music Dance Theatre Program. BYU Spectacular will also feature Gentri, a trio of tenors, as special guests.

“This time it’s not just my show; I’m going to be singing with all different types of groups,” she said. “I’m most excited to meet young, new artists and show the audience something completely different than my concert last spring.”

Chenoweth said she is looking forward to singing with Vocal Point, with whom she’ll share a “Wicked” medley.

“I’ve gotten to hear a little of their work and they’re amazing,” she said.

Chenoweth won a Tony for her performance in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1999. She has also appeared on “The West Wing,” “Glee” and “Hairspray Live!” In 2009, she won an Emmy for her role as Olive Snook in “Pushing Daisies.”

Booking talent like Chenoweth is something that doesn’t happen too often if you’re not in a town full of skyscrapers. Getting her twice in less than six months is kind of, well, spectacular, but Jeff Martin, the event’s producer, knew it wouldn’t hurt to ask.

“She’s so busy. She had a great experience here at BYU in May, but before she even came we were planning Spectacular,” he said. “All the elements came together and she said yes. We are thrilled.”

The stars needed to align just right, as Chenoweth’s schedule sends her around the globe. You may have seen the headlines that highlighted her recent trip to Italy, where she sang a duet with Andrea Bocelli, or caught one of her many talk show appearances last week.

“When you’re touring, you’re literally picking up, leaving and trying other towns,” Chenoweth said. “Some towns once a night, and you move on to the next. It’s very difficult.”

But even a rigorous itinerary won’t slow her down.

“The future holds more of the same,” she said. “I feel a little bit like a nomad, but it’s OK because it’s what I love to do.”

Chenoweth also recently attended the premiere of “My Little Pony: The Movie” in New York City, a film in which she voiced the character of Princess Skystar.

“I loved (being a part of that movie) because it’s all about friendship, love and forgiveness, and those are the themes that make a good show to me,” she said. “I think people of all ages will enjoy it.”

Jennifer Reed, artistic director for BYU Spectacular, is working to make the event appeal to a wide-ranging audience too. Because Chenoweth is a Broadway star, the show will focus on some of the Great White Way’s most-memorable tunes.

“I’m excited for our students to perform with a person of her caliber and experience,” Reed said. “I’m not sure if many university students get opportunities like this. But I also think she’s going to be blown away by our students’ talent.”

Brad Robins was part of BYU Spectacular in 2009 when he was a member of Young Ambassadors. He’ll now be returning to his alma mater as one-third of Gentri and said he’s excited to appear with Chenoweth.

“She will go down as one of the all-time legends of her time. Having the chance to share the stage with her will be both an honor and a privilege,” he said. “She’s truly a master of her craft.”

With all the numbers packed into 90 minutes, Martin said the audience will still be able to sample Chenoweth’s warm and enthusiastic personality.

“Although this will be different from a regular concert, we’ve planned moments in which she talks with the audience and shares who she is,” he said. “She’s going to be doing some things she’s known for but also some things she’s not known for.”

Putting an event like this together is no small feat, with the sheer number of bodies in addition to the 40-person professional orchestra that’s also part of the show.

Martin and his team sat down last November to brainstorm for this year’s event. He said the student groups have been racing since the beginning of fall semester to prepare, with rigorous rehearsal schedules leading up to Saturday’s performances, which occur at 2 and 7 p.m.

“There are so many hands involved,” Reed added. “I had this vision in my head, and I love seeing it come to life — that’s what’s best about directing. It’s exciting and stressful too. I want it to be right on. Luckily, with the amazing team I have, I’m confident it will be.”

Reed said she hopes the audience feels entertained, uplifted and proud of BYU’s heritage. The event will also include a tribute to LaVell Edwards, BYU’s football coach from 1972-2000, who died last year.

“A big part of the show is remembering the people who have made BYU and its community possible,” she said. “I’m excited to reflect on Edwards’s life and what he brought to BYU.”

For alum Robins, he said some of the best years of his life were spent at BYU, performing with the Young Ambassadors.

“BYU Spectacular has always been about honoring those who have helped pave the way,” he said. “I was able to have an incredible experience at BYU because of the hard work of many people who opened doors and blazed trails before my time there.”

If you go …

What: BYU Spectacular

When: Oct. 7, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Marriott Center, BYU, Provo

How much: $11-$60, limited tickets are available

Web: arts.byu.edu/event/byu-spectacular

Emily Edmonds is an online communications instructor for BYU-Idaho. She is the former editor of BYU's Marriott Alumni Magazine. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's in mass communications from BYU.