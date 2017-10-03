I spent three days at the 2017 Salt Lake Comic Con. It was an amazing experience.

In this SLCC episode, I interview one of the founders, Dan Farr, about what he was looking forward to this year. Then I talk with some of the awesome, dedicated cosplayers who make any con experience so awesome. And, finally, Alan Seawright and I wrap it up with some of our favorite experiences.

Listen below or subscribe to the show on iTunes. Get this and other great podcasts at deseretnews.com/podcasts. Follow the show on Twitter @bleeppodcast.