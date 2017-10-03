One witness to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history said another woman told the crowd that they were “all going to die tonight” just hours before the shooting.

The concertgoer, Brianna Hendricks, told KSNV, an NBC affiliate station in Las Vegas, that she attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a lone gunman opened fire and killed 59 people and injured more than 500.

She said she saw a woman who pushed her way into the front row of the concert and issue a warning.

The witness said the woman started messing with some other people in the crowd, and then started saying “that we’re all going to die tonight,” according to Business Insider.

"There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue and into the first row, and she started messing with another lady, and told us that we were all going to die tonight," Hendricks said. "None of us knew that it was going to be serious."

The incident happened 45 minutes before the shooting, Hendricks told KSNV.

Both the woman and another man were escorted away from the concert, she added.

The witness said she then went back to her room.

"We went back up to the room, and as soon as we reached the room from the concert venue, we just heard constant shootings," Brianna told KSNV. "At first we thought it was fireworks, but then it was — it was shooting."

When she heard about the shooting, she "thought it had a positive correlation to" the woman’s warning to the crowd.

"Obviously she was telling us that, either to tell us to warn us, or to tell us that we were all going to die, and she was part of it,” the witness said.

Authorities have not revealed anything more about the woman.

But law enforcement officials hope to speak with Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the suspect shooter, Stephen Paddock, according to USA Today.

The two lived together in Mesquite, Nevada, but Danley is out of the country in the Phillippines, according to USA Today.

"Sheriff Joe Lombardo didn't release further details but said authorities would try to speak with her when she got back to the United States," USA Today reported.