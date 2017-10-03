The world did not turn a blind eye to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Both the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building went dark in honor of those who lost their lives in Sunday night’s attack in Las Vegas, where 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured after a lone gunman opened fire.

According to NBC News, the Empire State Building also had an orange halo above it to raise awareness about gun violence.

Empire State Bldg remains dark for victims of Las Vegas shooting. Shines orange halo for gun violence awareness. https://t.co/FDJex1Pp4H — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

In France, a man knifed two young women to death outside the main train station in Marseille, France’s second-biggest city, according to The Telegraph. France honored the victims of both attacks by shutting down the lights of the tower.

"Tonight we will turn off the Eiffel Tower from midnight in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

Ce soir, nous éteindrons @LaTourEiffel dès minuit, en hommage aux victimes des attaques survenues à #Marseille et #LasVegas. #NousSommesUnis — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) October 2, 2017

Similarly, the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Las Vegas went dark in 2015 to honor the victims of the 2015 Paris attack.