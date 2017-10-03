The Wynn resort in Las Vegas issued its new security protocol Monday, which is “likely to become the norm on the Strip and possibly beyond,” according to Bloomberg.

The protocol calls for guards to scan visitors with metal detectors and inspect their bags. Lines stretched for 10 minutes, slowing traffic of entering the building.

David Shepherd, a former FBI special agent, told Bloomberg that casinos and resorts will have to start thinking more about security after the shooting, in which a lone gunman killed 59 people and injured more than 500 from a 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Shepherd said casinos will need to take rooftops and any perches into consideration.

“We have to start thinking like the Secret Service — start looking at tall buildings,” said Shepherd, according to Bloomberg. “How far do we have to take it?”

One casino executive told Bloomberg that the Wynn’s path will likely be the future of Vegas hotels, since there’s no other way to properly scan for weaponry.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, did not offer a comment.

But John Choate, former executive director of security at Wynn Las Vegas, told CBS that it’s impossible to “protect against everything.”

He said that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old, did not raise any alarms, and “did not seem to check the boxes” of people security would regularly look for.

Steven Adelman, vice president of the Event Safety Alliance, told CBS that Paddock wouldn’t have been caught by most security teams.

"There is no hotel in the U.S. that has that kind of X-rays or metal detectors at every entrance and every elevator because this is literally unprecedented," Adelman said.

Hotels in India changed their protocols after a mass shooting there in 2008, in which 100 people died in Mumbai, according to The New York Times. Hotels in India now have X-ray systems and detectors for exploding devices. There are even some with facial recognition.

Security experts told Fox News that it’s impossible to prevent someone like Paddock from bringing weapons to a hotel without major changes.

"You can bring a long gun in disassembled in a small suitcase. Nobody would think twice about somebody carrying in a golf bag, or something like a big snow ski bag," Angela Hrdlicka, a former Secret Service agent, told Fox News. "Based on the amount of ammunition that this guy threw down there, he took more than one trip or he had a luggage cart that was carrying all this stuff."

Mac Segal, a security consultant for AS Solution, a security company, told The New York Times that it’s important for employees to receive better training so they can recognize suspicious behavior. Without it, no technology works.

“No camera has ever stopped a gunman,” he said.