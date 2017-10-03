Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler delivered a heartbreaking performance Monday night to honor the victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting.

Sandler and Cyrus appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where they sang a duet cover of “No Freedom,” a song from Dido originally released in 2013, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fallon said he brought the two on to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured after a lone gunman opened fire at a country music festival.

“This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting — this time in Las Vegas,” Fallon said. “In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We’re here to entertain you tonight, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Cyrus and Sandler then both joined Fallon onstage.

Sandler, who was on the show to promote his new movie “The Meyerowitz Stories,” played guitar, while Cyrus led with vocals.

Watch the performance below.

Cyrus said she chose the song because freedom is so important in the world after tragedy.

“There is no love without freedom, and I think about that when these tragic events happen,” she said. “What is music if we can’t go see our favorite artists perform because we’re scared of violence or we’re scared of losing someone that we love. ... We’re supposed to be the land of the free, but we can’t have freedom if we’re constantly living in fear.”

The duet received positive reviews from Mashable.

“Miley is as good as ever, and her voice is perfectly suited to the Dido song. Sandler makes a great addition to the country music vibe, occasionally harmonizing nicely with Cyrus' voice. A perfectly pitched performance — in every respect,” Mashable wrote.