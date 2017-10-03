Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports looked at the national landscape of college football and created a list of the top contenders for the national championship. He split the list into six different categories with the undefeated Utah Utes come in the section called, "Alive... For Now," along with nine other teams.

"The two biggest threats on this list right now are Florida and Utah," wrote Fornelli.

After breaking down Florida's chances, he turned his attention to the Utes, saying, "As for Utah, it's one of two undefeated teams in this tier, so it has a little more breathing room than the others. Still, even with that being the case, the Utes still have to play Stanford, USC, Oregon, Washington State and Washington. History suggests they won't be getting through that schedule with less than two losses."

Five goals for Rudy Gobert

Brendan Galella of Hoops Habit looked at five goals for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for the 2017-18 campaign and while some are quite lofty, others should be within reach if he plays well.

Before laying out the goals, Galella looks at how Gobert performed for the Jazz a season ago, saying, "Advanced statistics reflected just how dominant the 25-year-old center was last year, as he posted the highest defensive win share total (6.0) and ranked atop the league in block percentage at 6.4 percent."

As for the goals, they consist of Gobert expanding his shooting range, averaging more than 15 rebounds and 20 points a night, and leading the league in total blocks.

The No. 1 goal listed was to, "Carry the Utah Jazz to the 2018 NBA Playoffs."

After breaking down Utah's playoff history, Galella looked at how Gobert can do his part to get the Jazz back there.

"For the success to continue in 2017-18, Rudy Gobert is going to have to perform as a franchise player, carrying the team statistically and setting the example for his teammates on both ends of the floor," wrote Galella.

Other links

And finally...

Artists Justine and Rod Peterson created an amazing sidewalk mural of Rudy Gobert dunking on Kristaps Porzingis for the art festival, Chalk the Block.

And they nailed it.