The shooting attack in Las Vegas where a lone gunman killed 58 people and injured 515, is said to be the deadliest in U.S. history.

The Los Angeles Times tweeted out a photo that compared 12 of the most deadly mass shootings since 1984.

Las Vegas massacre was the most deadly and had the most injuries of any mass shootings, according to the data.

On Sunday night, suspected shooter Stephen Paddock sprayed bullets on a crowd from a window of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A SWAT team found the 64-year-old Paddock dead in his room at the casino.

Behind the Las Vegas shooting is last year's Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting when 49 were killed at the Pulse Nightclub. That is followed by the 32 who died in the Virginia Tech campus shooting in 2007, in Blacksburg, Virginia.

View all the data in the image below.