A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting told CNN that he’s now a firm believer in God.

During CNN’s “New Day” program, Taylor Benge recounted his survival story at Sunday night’s shooting, which killed 59 people and left more than 500 people injured.

Benge said his sister jumped on top of him to protect her brother. The two siblings eventually escaped the onslaught.

“My sister and I, we started running to the left and every time they shot, we took cover,” Taylor Benge told CNN. “My sister, being as noble as she, she actually threw herself on top of me and was saying, ‘I love you Taylor, I love you.’ And I’ll never forget that.”

Binge said the moment changed his belief in God.

“I know I can’t speak for everyone, but for me … I was agnostic going into that concert, and I’m a firm believer in God now, ’cause there’s no way that … all that happened, and that I made it, and I was blessed enough to still be here alive talking to you today,” he said.

Watch the segment below.

Benge told The Washington Post that he heard the gunshots, but didn’t realize there was gunfire until the man next to him had a bullet wound in the chin.

“He was just lifeless on the ground,” Benge said, according to The Washington Post.