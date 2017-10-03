In Episode 297 of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, Matt and I talk about whether BYU football has hit rock bottom or not. We preview Boise State and talk about who starts at QB for BYU if Beau Hoge and Tanner Mangum are not available. Also on the show: what we're most excited to watch the rest of the season, and what men’s basketball non-conference games we are most looking forward to.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/