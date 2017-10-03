BYU men’s golf is tied for first place after two rounds of the Nick Watney Invitational as Peter Kuest and Patrick Fishburn shot under par at Sunnyside Golf Course on Monday.

"We had a really good morning round," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "It was great to see Peter (Kuest) and Patrick (Fishburn) shoot under par. We hung in there in the second round, but we need to manage the course a little bit better. It's the kind of course that is challenging if you don't play the ball at the right angle. We have a chance to win, but we will need some help from our three, four and five guys tomorrow."

The Cougars fired 283-293 to shoot +8 through 36 holes. The team’s first-round 283 was the lowest team round of the day. BYU is tied for first place with in-state rival Utah and West Coast Conference foes Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary’s.

Kuest carded 65-72 to shoot 5-under on Monday. The sophomore played bogey-free golf in the morning round and birdied six holes to shoot the lowest score on day one of the Nick Watney Invitational. Kuest sits in first place, leading all players at 5-under.

Fishburn also recorded a top-five finish through 36 holes. The senior shot 1-under in round one, followed by an even-par round in the afternoon. Fishburn eagled two holes on Monday and is tied for fourth place heading into round three.

Rhett Rasmussen and CJ Lee are tied for 38th place. Rasmussen fired 72-77 (+7), while Lee carded 76-73 (+7). Kelton Hirsh is tied for 87th place.

Competing as an individual, freshman Andrew Chin fired 81-76 to shoot +15. He is tied for 81st place.

BYU men’s golf plays the third and final round of the Nick Watney Invitational on Tuesday. Links to live stats are provided on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.