SALT LAKE CITY —The Utah Jazz got their first chance Monday night to play against an opponent, as the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League came to town.

The Jazz jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first minute and despite the Kings keeping things interesting into the third quarter, Utah won 108-83.

The turning point: After falling down by 19 after the first quarter, the Kings cut the deficit to just eight in the third at 60-52 before the Jazz closed the frame on a 17-8 run.

Next up: vs. Maccabi Haifa (0-0), Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

On deck: vs. Phoenix Suns (0-0), Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.