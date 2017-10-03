Dixie State’s women’s golf team is one stroke out of the overall team lead in second place after the opening round of play at the Fourth-Annual Dixie State University Fall Invitational on Monday at Sand Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

DSU opened the tournament on the par-72 course with a team score of 304 (+16), one shot back of clubhouse leader Sonoma State (303, +15) and two strokes clear of third-place Cal State Monterey Bay (306, +18). Colorado Mesa (310, +22) stands in fourth place overall, followed by Colorado-Colorado Springs (315, +27) in fifth, Chico State (318, +30) in sixth, Western Washington (322, +34) in seventh, Point Loma (324, +36) in eighth, Westminster College in ninth (325, +37) and Hawai’i Hilo (359, +71) in 10th.

Four Trailblazers are listed in the top 15 on the player leaderboard through 18 holes, led by freshman Kaitlynn Deeble, who penciled in three birdies on her card en route to a 1-over 73 to stand alone in third place. Junior Katie Ford birdied both par-3s on the back nine to finish day one tied for fourth overall at +2 74, while freshman Cailyn Cardall rolled in one birdie as part of a 5-over 77 to stand in a five-way tie for eighth.

Junior Amalia Negrette, playing as an individual, is in an eight-way tie for 13th at 6-over 78 after she carded two birdies in her first competitive round of the season, followed by senior Cobair Collinsworth in t-24th at 8-over 80, junior Mei Brennan (playing as an individual) in t-36th at 11-over 83 and sophomore Ashley Fernandez in t-39th at 12-over 84.

Two players posted red numbers on the day as Sonoma State’s Sabrina Virtusio fired a 2-under 70, while Colorado Mesa’s Ashlyn Kirschner recorded a 1-under 71.

Tuesday’s final 18-hole round begins at 8 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.