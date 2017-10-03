Week 7 Preps of the Week

Volleyball

Aliyah Sopoaga, Copper Hills (Fr.)

The freshman setter recorded 21 assists, 19 digs and 10 kills in leading Copper Hills to a big region win over Herriman last Tuesday.

“Typically as a Freshmen setter you just set. Aliyah Sopoaga is the exception to this,” said Copper Hills coach Silver Fonua. “Not only is she a great setter, she’s a big hitter as well.”

Despite standing just 5-foot-7, Sopoaga is third in the team in kills, while she’s also third in digs and second in assists.

“Her athleticism as setter allows us to run a faster offense. When she is setting she is always looking at matchups and holes in the opposing defense. As a hitter she gives us a legitimate right side hitter that defenses have to honor which opens up our offense. Every picture and video you see of her is raw emotion and passion. That comes from her family and love of the games. Her leadership on the floor is contagious and makes our team go up another gear.”

Football

Cameron Brown, Viewmont (Sr.)

This Viewmont senior had a huge game in leading Viewmont to the 35-28 win at Roy last Friday as the Vikings improved to 2-0 in Region 5.

Brown carried the load offensively with 35 carries for 243 yards and a whopping four touchdowns.

“Cameron is every coaches dream. He is an extremely talented and versatile athlete. In addition to football he took fifth in state wrestling (at 182 pounds), he placed in the top ten in the 100 meters and is starting to get a lot of attention from colleges to play football,” said Viewmont coach Scott Ditty.

“Best of all he is just one of those kids that is a joy to be around for teammates, coaches and everyone else. He always has a smile on his face and has fun every day no matter what kind of adversity we might be facing he finds a way to have fun and lift up those around him.”

Brown has carried the ball 140 times for 944 yards and nine touchdowns this season and has had over double-digit carries in every game.

Girls Soccer

Kylee Griffin, Sky View (Sr.)

Griffin been a big part of Sky View’s success this season, as the Bobcats are ranked second in 4A with a 9-2-2 record heading into the final week of the regular season. They’ve already clinched the Region 12 title as well.

The forward has 14 goals and four assists so far this season.

“ Kylee loves the game of soccer and it shows when she plays the game. She is a great leader, team player and she works hard at every practice. She motivates and encourages her teammates to do better. She is a major player on the field where she leads and helps her teammates to be better,” said Sky View coach Sharron Wood.

Girls Cross Country

Jessica Hill, Pine View (So.)

Just a sophomore, Hill won the Cedar High Invitational on Friday with a meet record time of 17:24.7 to lead Pine View to the team title as well.

“Jessica has been on fire this season,” said Pine View coach Dave Holt, noting that she’s picked up right where she left off after a terrific track season last spring.

“Jessica is a tremendously dedicated athlete in every sense of the word as she leads her team by example. She has a great personality and is always ready to tell a very pointless story to help the long training miles go by,” said Hill.

Hill finished sixth at last year’s 3A state meet as a freshman and will be one of the top contenders again this year.

Boys Cross Country

Zach Winter, Fremont (Sr.)

Had another strong race at the Park City Invitational last Friday at Round Valley Park.

The senior finished first against a field of 177 runners with an impressive time of 15:20.20, over seven seconds faster than his brother Bronson Winter who finished second.

“Zach and his identical twin brother Bronson are those once in a lifetime athletes. They are both amazingly talented athletes that are lucky to have each other to train with, they know how to push each other in the right way. The past couple of meets Zach has done really well to drop his times in preparation for region and state,” said Fremont coach Aimee Sauvageau.

Winter finished 10th at last year’s 5A state meet as a junior, but figures to be in the hunt for the individual title this year based his strong performances this fall.

“He has been working on being patient the first mile and then opening up the second half of the race. At both Park City Invite and Bob Firman he has executed his plan really well. This year Zach is mentally tougher then he has ever been. Zach has set some really high goals for himself and it has been fun to watch him work hard to reach them and now achieve them.”

Boys Golf

Davis Heslington, Beaver (Sr.)

Ended his high school golf career in style by capturing the 2A medalist honors after three previous top 10 finishes — including a runner-up finish as a junior.

Heslington shot 73 and 75 in the two rounds at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City to claim the top individual prize with a four shot advantage.

“All year he’s been a lot more consistent than last year. His problem was he allowed his emotions to get ahead of him last year, so he started pressing the last five or six holes. You could see in his maturity this year that he buckled down and those last five or six holes were his best holes of the round,” said Jason Pollard.

Heslington also helped lead Beaver to the 2A team title.

Girls Tennis

Carli Elggren, Brighton (Jr.)

A commitment to get better has helped this Brighton junior land a spot on the varsity squad this season at No. 3 singles and she’s making the most of it.

She recently beat an opponent in straight sets that just two weeks early she had lost two.

“She has been on the team since her ninth grade year and has been working her way up the ladder for the last two years. Last year she played No. JV singles and was always the first one off the court having won her match soundly,” said Brighton coach Natalie Meyer. “This year she has earned her spot at No. 3 varsity singles and has been working hard to perform well throughout the season.”

Elggren is 4-4 on the season, and Meyer said she’s a “fun-loving lady” who is also involved in student government and a variety of other activities at Brighton

“When you see Carli around, you will always find a smile,” said Meyer.