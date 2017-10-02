From classics to parodies, YouTubers posted some of their favorite songs in videos this week. Jenny Oaks Baker and her family played some of the top hits from “The Sound of Music” in Salzburg, Austria, in one of their latest videos. The Girls With Glasses also had a new take on “The Man” by The Killers. James the Mormon, on the other hand, took a break from music this week to talk about Mormon temples and what happens inside of them.

Jenny Oaks Baker and her family recorded a medley of songs from Roger and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” The video was recorded on sight in Austria and shows members of the Baker family playing the violin, cello, guitar, piano and accordion. “Creating this video was truly one of the best experiences of my life, but our family had to overcome a lot of trials in order to do so,” shared Baker in the YouTube description. Several of her family’s belongings had previously been stolen in Pisa, but they were able to obtain all the necessary instruments and equipment just in time to shoot the video, Baker said.

“We will never forget the whole incredible, miraculous experience,” Baker said in the YouTube description. “I know that God is real, He cares about each of us, and He will help us get through all the trials we encounter.”

YouTube channel The Girls With Glasses recently recorded a parody of “The Man” by The Killers. Changing the name to “The Mom,” in their version, the video has a family-friendly take on the hit single. “We've been fans of The Killers since their first album, and have been singing ‘The Man’ since it was released,” the YouTube description said. “We're super excited to share our mom parody of it, we hope you like it!”

James the Mormon’s recent video on YouTube talks about the purpose of LDS temples and what they mean to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Mormon temples are often a topic of rumors and misunderstandings,” the YouTube description said. “You may have heard stories about strange rituals or be curious about why it all seems so secretive. So here’s the truth about what goes on inside Mormon temples.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=AlwRyYTEUic

Working With Lemons posted a video based on the musical “Matilda.” In the scene, the character Bruce is being forced to eat chocolate cake by the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. But when Bruce’s classmates encourage him, he decides to stand up for himself. According to the YouTube description, the song is about “a kid's right to be a kid.”

Relationships get complicated in this Studio C video when a love triangle is formed during a couple’s date. But when that triangle becomes a “square,” the situation only gets worse. Who will end up with the love of their life? Watch the clip here:

UTubers is a feature that highlights YouTube videos created by people with ties to Utah.