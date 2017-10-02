Utah State senior Jaime Barajas posted a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Tulsa’s Lucca Baptista, advancing to the next round at the ITA Men’s All-American Championship qualifier on Monday.

Barajas moves onto the second round on Tuesday, facing Michigan’s Myles Schalet, who is currently No. 91 in the ITA’s preseason singles rankings.

Overall, the Mountain West went 2-1 in the first round of the qualifiers. New Mexico's Ricky Hernandez Tong posted a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Florida State's Jose Gracia.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.