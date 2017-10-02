In its first tournament of the season, the BYU women's tennis team finished play Saturday at the Cal Fall Invitational.

“We got a lot of tennis in this weekend. I thought the freshmen did well in their first collegiate matches,” BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. “We had some other tough three-set matches we weren’t able to pull out, but I was happy with how we fought.”

In the ITA Gold Singles, freshmen Hermehr Kaur and Madeline Almeida had a great start to their collegiate careers, as each reached the quarterfinals. On Friday, Kaur beat Cal Poly’s Caroline Williams in the first round, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4, and went on to the round of 16 to defeat Cal’s Jasie Dunk in a contested battle, 7-6(2), 6-4. Kaur, unfortunately, defaulted due to injury in the quarterfinal play Saturday.

Almeida took the first round against Nevada’s Maria Tatarnikova, 6-4, 6-1. In the round of 16, Almeida continued a strong showing to defeat Kristen Wiley of UCLA by a score of 6-4,6-0. Almeida fell to San Francisco’s Alexa Meyer in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 2-6, 4-6.

Sophomore Kate Cusick and freshman Anastasia Abramyan participated in the ITA Blue Doubles and earned a hard-fought victory in the first round on Friday by beating Sacramento’s Caro Chemyetski and Maria Gonzalez, 8-7(4). In quarterfinal play on Saturday, Cusick and Abramyan lost to Cal’s Karla Popovic and Olivia Hauger, 3-8.

Samantha Smith and Almeida fell to Cal’s Anna Bright and Vivan Glozman in the first round of the Blue Doubles. The pair defeated Sacramento State’s Ana Loaiza and Jenna Dorian in the consolation bracket, 8-2, but fell in the semifinal, 3-8.

In the ITA Gold Doubles teammates, Taylah Beckman and Kaur advanced to quarterfinals Friday after defeating Nevada’s Claudia Herrero and Melissa Hutchet in a close match, 8-7(1). Beckman and Kaur played another tight match Saturday morning but lost to conference foes Kareena Manji and Vanessa Nommenson of Saint Mary’s, 5-8.

Cusick, Smith, Beckman and Abramyan all suffered first-round defeats in the Blue Singles on Friday. In the consolation round, Smith won by default due to injury in the first round and lost to Cal’s Vivian Glozman in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 4-6. Abramyan defeated Nevada’s Mrta Ruedas Burgos, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round but fell in the quarterfinals to Pacific’s Karina Vrylan, 1-6, 4-6.

Cusick competed in the first round of consolation against UC Davis’s Kristy Jorgensen and won 6-3, 6-1. Cusick also beat Cal Poly’s Susanne Boyden in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2, to advance to semifinals, but she didn't compete in the match because of BYU’s policy to not participate in Sunday play.

Beckman defaulted due to injury and did not compete in the consolation round Friday. However, she was cleared to play in Round Robin draw Saturday and beat Saint Mary's Aubane Ville, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4. In the first round of the Gold Singles, Katie Fitt lost a tough battle against Sofi Wicker of Sacramento State, 4-6, 4-6. Fitt played in the consolation round but retired from her match due to injury.

The Cougars now prepare for the ITA Regionals in Salt Lake City on Oct. 11-14.