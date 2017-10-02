In a special edition of Mormon Mentions, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their thoughts about the October 2017 general conference weekend, and on Monday, many offered their condolences to the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting.

David Archuleta posted about attending a session of conference and said he found peace while listening to the talks. Many also expressed their love for Elder Robert D. Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who passed away Sunday afternoon.

Archuleta, Mitt Romney, Donny Osmond and others also posted about the shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night that has currently left more than 50 dead and hundreds wounded. The LDS Church issued a statement after the shooting, offering sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the victims of the attack.

Romney expressed his gratitude for those who risked their lives to save the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Ann and I pray for the dead and wounded in the Las Vegas massacre. Grateful for the heroes who risked their lives to help the innocent. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 2, 2017

The Killers tweeted their love for Las Vegas on Monday morning. Brandon Flowers, frontman for the American rock band, is a member of the LDS Church and has lived and performed in the city.

We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas. — The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017

Dan Reynolds, a native of Las Vegas and singer for Imagine Dragons, also posted that he had been affected by the shooting.

holding on to these girls a little tighter today. pic.twitter.com/rdxqlasvtF — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 2, 2017

Archuleta shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and of the peace he felt while attending general conference. The singer also talked about the recent shooting in Las Vegas. “My love is with the victims of the recent Vegas shooting, and also with the many still recovering from the natural disasters,” Archuleta said in the post. “Let's allow sad things to bring us together, become united and do something to help others. May our prayers turn us to action. We can be the helping hands and the light in even the darkest times of another's life.”

The Killers tweeted their love for Las Vegas on Monday morning. Brandon Flowers, the frontman of the American rock band, has lived and performed in Vegas and is a member of the LDS Church.

Dan Reynolds, a Las Vegas native and singer for Imagine Dragons, also posted that he had been affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

holding on to these girls a little tighter today. pic.twitter.com/rdxqlasvtF — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 2, 2017

Osmond stated that he would be praying for Las Vegas, his “home away from home.”

Alex Boye shared information on who friends and family can contact about the Las Vegas shooting.

Those looking for friends & loved ones following the Las Vegas mass shooting massacre should call:



1-866-535-5654



Please share! pic.twitter.com/UVBRrZswYz — alex boye (@alexboyereal) October 2, 2017

Sistas in Zion said they are praying for the victims who were in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Woke up this morning 2 the horrific news of #LasVegasStripShooting praying friends and all my family. 50dead 400+ injured-what's a #LoneWolf — Sistas in Zion (@SISTASinZION) October 2, 2017

Ashley Romney expressed her faith in God following the Las Vegas attack.

I don’t know why bad things happen sometimes. But I do know we can keep our eyes opened for God’s hand! #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/o0t0V0fzjb — Ashley Romney (@PowerofOnegirl) October 2, 2017

Al Fox Carraway wrote on Instagram that she and her family often talk about their thoughts and impressions after conference. “Hearing Elder Andersen quote Elder Hales & President Monson was...by far...the highlight of my entire weekend. Sipping from a saucer because my cup runneth over,” she said.

Brandon Mull, a New York Times best-selling children’s author, also expressed his regret and frustration about the situation in Las Vegas.

I am so frustrated and sad to hear about the Vegas shooting. I am so sorry for the many victims. — Brandon Mull (@brandonmull) October 2, 2017

Brad Devine posted his thoughts after hearing about the Las Vegas shooting, stating that only human connection, love and respect can prevent violence in the world.

Harvard Divinity School expressed its condolences at hearing of Elder Hales’ passing on Sunday afternoon.

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Robert D. Hales, an Elder in the @LDSchurch. https://t.co/ZfDocoiIUi — Harvard Divinity (@HarvardDivinity) October 1, 2017

Boye quoted “The Lion King” on Twitter, referencing Elder W. Craig Zwick’s talk from Sunday morning’s session of general conference.

"Look beyond what you see!" — alex boye (@alexboyereal) October 1, 2017

In a Facebook post, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of God’s love for his children.

As I looked out among the 21,000 people in attendance at the Conference Center this morning, I wanted to let each of you... Posted by Dieter F Uchtdorf on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, stated in a Facebook post that “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” is an inspired document, and that its teachings “guide mortal preparation for exaltation.”

This morning I spoke about how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are blessed with unique... Posted by Dallin H Oaks on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Watch this video about the life of Elder Hales:

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, testified of God’s perfection on Facebook and that children of God have the potential to become like him.

I hear many who struggle with this issue: “I am just not good enough.” “I fall so far short.” “I will never measure up.”... Posted by Jeffrey R Holland on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, said on Facebook that as he thought about the individuals who would be watching and listening to general conference, he was reminded “of how Heavenly Father has a plan for each of us.” Elder Rasband also invited others to share how they felt God had directed their lives in the comments of the post.