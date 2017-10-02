In a special edition of Mormon Mentions, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their thoughts about the October 2017 general conference weekend, and on Monday, many offered their condolences to the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting.
David Archuleta posted about attending a session of conference and said he found peace while listening to the talks. Many also expressed their love for Elder Robert D. Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who passed away Sunday afternoon.
Archuleta, Mitt Romney, Donny Osmond and others also posted about the shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night that has currently left more than 50 dead and hundreds wounded. The LDS Church issued a statement after the shooting, offering sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the victims of the attack.
Romney expressed his gratitude for those who risked their lives to save the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
The Killers tweeted their love for Las Vegas on Monday morning. Brandon Flowers, frontman for the American rock band, is a member of the LDS Church and has lived and performed in the city.
Dan Reynolds, a native of Las Vegas and singer for Imagine Dragons, also posted that he had been affected by the shooting.
Archuleta shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and of the peace he felt while attending general conference. The singer also talked about the recent shooting in Las Vegas. “My love is with the victims of the recent Vegas shooting, and also with the many still recovering from the natural disasters,” Archuleta said in the post. “Let's allow sad things to bring us together, become united and do something to help others. May our prayers turn us to action. We can be the helping hands and the light in even the darkest times of another's life.”
Osmond stated that he would be praying for Las Vegas, his “home away from home.”
Alex Boye shared information on who friends and family can contact about the Las Vegas shooting.
Sistas in Zion said they are praying for the victims who were in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Ashley Romney expressed her faith in God following the Las Vegas attack.
Al Fox Carraway wrote on Instagram that she and her family often talk about their thoughts and impressions after conference. “Hearing Elder Andersen quote Elder Hales & President Monson was...by far...the highlight of my entire weekend. Sipping from a saucer because my cup runneth over,” she said.
Brandon Mull, a New York Times best-selling children’s author, also expressed his regret and frustration about the situation in Las Vegas.
Brad Devine posted his thoughts after hearing about the Las Vegas shooting, stating that only human connection, love and respect can prevent violence in the world.
Harvard Divinity School expressed its condolences at hearing of Elder Hales’ passing on Sunday afternoon.
Boye quoted “The Lion King” on Twitter, referencing Elder W. Craig Zwick’s talk from Sunday morning’s session of general conference.
In a Facebook post, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of God’s love for his children.
Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, stated in a Facebook post that “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” is an inspired document, and that its teachings “guide mortal preparation for exaltation.”
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, testified of God’s perfection on Facebook and that children of God have the potential to become like him.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, said on Facebook that as he thought about the individuals who would be watching and listening to general conference, he was reminded “of how Heavenly Father has a plan for each of us.” Elder Rasband also invited others to share how they felt God had directed their lives in the comments of the post.