Dan Reynolds/Twitter screenshot
Dan Reynolds and his family.

In a special edition of Mormon Mentions, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their thoughts about the October 2017 general conference weekend, and on Monday, many offered their condolences to the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting.

David Archuleta posted about attending a session of conference and said he found peace while listening to the talks. Many also expressed their love for Elder Robert D. Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who passed away Sunday afternoon.

Archuleta, Mitt Romney, Donny Osmond and others also posted about the shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night that has currently left more than 50 dead and hundreds wounded. The LDS Church issued a statement after the shooting, offering sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the victims of the attack.

Romney expressed his gratitude for those who risked their lives to save the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The Killers tweeted their love for Las Vegas on Monday morning. Brandon Flowers, frontman for the American rock band, is a member of the LDS Church and has lived and performed in the city.

Dan Reynolds, a native of Las Vegas and singer for Imagine Dragons, also posted that he had been affected by the shooting.

Archuleta shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and of the peace he felt while attending general conference. The singer also talked about the recent shooting in Las Vegas. “My love is with the victims of the recent Vegas shooting, and also with the many still recovering from the natural disasters,” Archuleta said in the post. “Let's allow sad things to bring us together, become united and do something to help others. May our prayers turn us to action. We can be the helping hands and the light in even the darkest times of another's life.”

The Killers tweeted their love for Las Vegas on Monday morning. Brandon Flowers, the frontman of the American rock band, has lived and performed in Vegas and is a member of the LDS Church.

Every 6 months I take a little weekend break, wherever I might be, to listen to my church's world conference. Yesterday I was able to attend in person. My heart hurts hearing about another shooting in Vegas. In a world where so much is going on, with natural disasters, shootings, hate, wars, depression and anxiety, fears, and so many other things going on we ask ourselves "Where can I turn for peace? Where is my solace?" That's what speaker Jean B Bingham talked about in the conference yesterday morning. Sometimes it's hard to trust. But there is a source of healing, and that is from Christ. Jean Bingham also mentioned there is a way to become free from the constraints of our own misunderstanding. Well, how? One way I've gained it is watching and listening to men and women of God in these conferences. I loved how a big emphasis was on trust and to "lean not unto [our] own understanding." (Proverbs 3:5-6) my love is with the victims of the recent Vegas shooting, and also with the many still recovering from the natural disasters. I'm left asking however (as powerful as prayer is) what more can I do than just thinking about them and praying. Let's allow sad things to bring us together, become united and do something to help others. May our prayers turn us to action. We can be the helping hands and the light in even the darkest times of another's life. If you'd like to watch a talk from the conference, I'm putting the link in my bio today. #trust #thoughts #ldsconf #jeanbbingham #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by David Archuleta (@davidarchie) on

Dan Reynolds, a Las Vegas native and singer for Imagine Dragons, also posted that he had been affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

Osmond stated that he would be praying for Las Vegas, his “home away from home.”

Alex Boye shared information on who friends and family can contact about the Las Vegas shooting.

Sistas in Zion said they are praying for the victims who were in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Ashley Romney expressed her faith in God following the Las Vegas attack.

Al Fox Carraway wrote on Instagram that she and her family often talk about their thoughts and impressions after conference. “Hearing Elder Andersen quote Elder Hales & President Monson was...by far...the highlight of my entire weekend. Sipping from a saucer because my cup runneth over,” she said.

Brandon Mull, a New York Times best-selling children’s author, also expressed his regret and frustration about the situation in Las Vegas.

Brad Devine posted his thoughts after hearing about the Las Vegas shooting, stating that only human connection, love and respect can prevent violence in the world.

Harvard Divinity School expressed its condolences at hearing of Elder Hales’ passing on Sunday afternoon.

Boye quoted “The Lion King” on Twitter, referencing Elder W. Craig Zwick’s talk from Sunday morning’s session of general conference.

In a Facebook post, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of God’s love for his children.

As I looked out among the 21,000 people in attendance at the Conference Center this morning, I wanted to let each of you...

Posted by Dieter F Uchtdorf on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, stated in a Facebook post that “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” is an inspired document, and that its teachings “guide mortal preparation for exaltation.”

This morning I spoke about how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are blessed with unique...

Posted by Dallin H Oaks on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Watch this video about the life of Elder Hales:

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, testified of God’s perfection on Facebook and that children of God have the potential to become like him.

I hear many who struggle with this issue: “I am just not good enough.” “I fall so far short.” “I will never measure up.”...

Posted by Jeffrey R Holland on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, said on Facebook that as he thought about the individuals who would be watching and listening to general conference, he was reminded “of how Heavenly Father has a plan for each of us.” Elder Rasband also invited others to share how they felt God had directed their lives in the comments of the post.

During general conference, as I thought of all of the individuals watching and listening from their homes and from the...

Posted by Ronald A. Rasband on Sunday, October 1, 2017
Danielle Christensen
Danielle Christensen Danielle is a graduate of BYU in English and is an intern at Deseret News.
Add a comment