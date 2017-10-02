OGDEN — An open house for a new Thai Buddhist temple drew hundreds of visitors and monks to Ogden from around the country.

Monks attached gold leafs to stone balls hanging throughout the Thai Wat Chaimongkolvararam temple at its grand opening Sunday, the Standard-Examiner reported. Visitors decorated the balls and covered them in donations as a way to support the temple.

It took 11 years to build the temple because the group relied on donations to fund the project. There are also plans to build a museum and meditation center nearby.

Phet Grover, who says she will worship at the temple, called it a personal oasis. Grover is originally from Laos, a neighboring country to Thailand. She said she was excited to see people from all over, including California and Florida, come to the opening.

Visitors for the opening included Buddhists and non-Buddhists.