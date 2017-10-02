PROVO — A September with no wins aside, BYU went through Monday's practice while preparing for Boise State at home on Friday night — still unsure of who its starting QB will be.

Will Tanner Mangum be cleared? Will his backup Beau Hoge be used if Mangum can’t go? And if all that doesn’t work, is the next-man-up mantra really feasible?

It is, because that’s all the 1-4 Cougars have.

Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer knows this from advice he received from the late LaVell Edwards, who once told him he never worried about what he didn’t have, to make the most of what he did have. And he thought he was on his way with a 400-yard offensive game against the Aggies. Then Hoge went down and turnover chaos ensued.

I liked the approach Kalani Sitake took on Monday with reporters. All the questions came, and he admitted he could cite all the excuses like inexperience and injuries and go and on and on.

But he couched remarks with this nugget. “I don’t like to talk about our mistakes because it shows disrespect to Utah State and takes away from what they did to win.”

The Cougars have dug themselves into a dangerous pit at this stage of the season on offense. Just when Detmer created some daylight, adversity struck in Logan. Mangum and Hoge are needed big time because they’ve had most of the reps in spring and fall. But, what if …

I asked former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson what the mindset for Mangum/Hoge and the backups should be if their numbers are called. Several times in his career, he was summoned on the fly to step in and play for Jake Heaps. Games that come to mind are at Air Force and against Utah State.

“The first thing these backups need to do, the mindset they have to have, is as soon as they find out they are the guy, maybe even before that, they should be communicating with the coordinator about what plays they feel most comfortable with going into that first game.

“That was tremendously beneficial for my first start in college and first start at BYU and even in 2011 when I came back to start again," Nelson said. "It was so important for the coordinator to know what my favorite plays were and where my comfort was, because that allows you to be as instinctive as possible.”

That leads to the second factor Nelson said is a must.

“You have to go in there and let your instincts and athleticism take over," he said. "If you go in there and try to be a Peyton Manning, who has done all this film prep and reps, because you don’t have the body of work behind it, it will give you paralysis by analysis. You should watch all the film to see what a defense does, but not to the point where you get out there and you’re frozen because you think you’re getting a look, but you aren’t sure you’re getting a look. It prevents you from playing instinctively.”

It is easier said than done if you are a Koy Detmer, Joe Critchlow or Kody Wilstead, but both Hoge and Mangum got quickly to points in their initial couple of games of being thrown into the fire and doing exactly this.

“You have to clear your mind and let your natural abilities take over,” said Nelson.

The intriguing thing about the offense this year is how many players aside from the QB in BYU’s offense are having to pull out their natural-instinct cards.

Tight end Matt Bushman, running back Ula Tolutau and receiver Neil Pau'u have suddenly become key cogs in what Detmer is trying to get done. Yet, until Portland State (Bushman and Pau'u) and (Tolutau) Wisconsin, this bunch hadn’t played in three years.

It is interesting to see their performances this early as so-called skill guys at the Division I level right out of the chute. They’ve had ups and down as guys off LDS Church missions (including injuries) but their instincts are pretty good. Pau’u’s got the best moves of any receiver, Bushman the best hands, and Tolutau became the team’s first 100-yard rusher last Friday.

Add you can add defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to that list.

“I’ve been on a mission,” said Sitake. “I know what it’s like to come back and be out of shape. I never pulled a hamstring in my life until I got off my mission and was walking up some stairs. Maybe it was my poor genetics or something. But coming back isn’t easy.”

Nothing BYU’s doing this first week of October is going to be.