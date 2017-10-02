Yesterday, Benedict Arnold went over to the British and we called it treason. Today, collaborating with the Russians is called "conducting oppositional research." Yesterday, lying, cheating and stealing were the earmarks of a scoundrel. Today, the same behaviors are "spun" as the strategies of a winner. Yesterday, the Statue of Liberty stood as a symbol of America's openness to the world. Today, strident voices call for the building of a wall. Yesterday, America represented a beacon of light to the world. Today, the president tells the United Nations, "You are all on your own." Yesterday, Lincoln said, "with malice toward none, and charity for all." Today, politicians are debating: "Am I my brother's keeper?" Yesterday, racism and bigotry were on the wane. Today, neo-Nazi and KKK activities are on the rise. Who left the cake out in the rain? When people stop thinking for themselves, demagogues move in to fill the void.

Stanley Ivie

Richfield