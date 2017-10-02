In the Deseret News was an article titled "Union says city 'made pariahs' of officers in U. nurse arrest" (Sept. 26), which I strongly disagree with. We the citizens of this country have a right to be informed of the behavior of those we employ. The mayor and the news media did their job. The police officers did not. They acted like the bullies on the school playground. These officers were hired to protect that nurse as well as the rest of our society, and they failed their responsiblity. The nurse was doing the job she was professionally trained to do. She did nothing to be arrested for. The union is wrong for justifying the officers.

Ralph Pettit

Farmington