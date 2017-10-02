The Associated Press captured a video of the first moments from the Las Vegas mass shooting. The raw footage starts at the back end of the concert before the rattling sounds of gunfire begin.

Country singer Jason Aldean runs offstage as panic ensues among the concertgoers.

Watch below.

Note: Some may find these images disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 others were injured after a lone gunman opened fire on a crowd Sunday night in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found after a SWAT team stormed his room, where they "found he had killed himself," according to the AP.

The shooting happened at a country music festival along the Las Vegas Strip. Paddock, the alleged shooter, opened fire from a window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, according to the Associated Press.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he didn't know the shooter's motive.

"I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point," he said.