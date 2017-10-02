SALT LAKE CITY — Located in southwest China is a province called Sichuan, which among many things, is known for its spicy cuisine and unique opera style.

Sunday night, Salt Lake City got a little taste of Sichuan.

In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of University of Utah’s Confucius Institute, the Sichuan University Art Troupe brought its colorful depictions of life in western China to Kingsbury Hall.

The performance incorporated a variety of expressions: group dances that represented ethnic minorities in Sichuan, vocal performances of traditional folk songs and a solo performed on an erhu — a two-stringed bowed instrument that produces a sound similar to a violin.

But by far, the highlight of the evening was a Sichuan opera number that made use of an art form called face-changing.

Face-changing relies on the changing of masks in quick succession to convey the character’s different emotions, according to a note in the program. Dressed in brightly colored clothing, the performer Sunday night danced and leapt across the stage, waving her arms and twisting her head back and forth, revealing each time to her audience a new mask.

Each mask change — from bright blue to deep red to pale white — created loud and enthusiastic applause from the audience. Not once did those in attendance cease marveling at the rapid pace of the mask changes, which seemed to occur in a matter of only one or two seconds.

Following the face-changing number, the event concluded with a vigorous and elaborate Tibetan group dance to welcome the forthcoming harvest season.

Those who missed the performance at Kingsbury Hall can catch the Sichuan University Art Troupe tonight, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at Sky Ridge High School, 3000 N. Center Street, Lehi. The performance is free and open to the public.

