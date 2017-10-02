Allegiant Air announced Monday that it will help family members reach victims of the weekend’s mass shooting in Las Vegas for free.

Family members should email the airline’s communications department — the email is communications@allegiantair.com — for assistance.

Allegiant will also assist flyers in changing their flights to and from Las Vegas, station KSNV reported.

You can see the routes we fly to/from Las Vegas here: http://gofly.us/nAw830fA6QP #VegasStrong Posted by Allegiant on Monday, October 2, 2017

Travelers can see all the routes of Allegiant’s flights to and from Las Vegas on the company’s website. Locally, Allegiant flights to Las Vegas depart from Ogden, Utah.

Also reaching out to victims and their families was ride-sharing service Uber, which announced Monday it would offer free rides “around the affected area” in Las Vegas. It will also offer rides to any trips related to the shooting, Mashable reported.

Uber is also offering free rides to donation centers and nearby hospitals.

"Our hearts ache for everyone affected by this senseless tragedy. We stand ready to support the victims and the Las Vegas community as they recover from this devastating act," Uber said in a statement, according to Mashable.

Lyft, another ride-sharing service, announced that it would end its price surges for Las Vegas for the time being, according to Mashable.