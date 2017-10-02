Off to its best start in 14 years, the Weber State football team continues its climb up the national polls. The Wildcats are now ranked 16th in this week's FCS Coaches poll and 19th in the STATS FCS media poll.

The No. 16 ranking is Weber State's highest ranking in the coaches poll since 2009.

WSU is one of two Big Sky teams in the rankings. Eastern Washington is 10th in both polls.

Weber State won in Bozeman for the first time since 2008 with a 25-17 win over the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon. The win moved the Wildcats to 4-1 overall, off to their best start since 2003. WSU is 2-0 in Big Sky play.

Head coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats have a bye week this week before returning to action Oct. 14, for an in-state showdown with Southern Utah at Stewart Stadium.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.