BOUNTIFUL — City officials are inviting residents to give their input on the future Bountiful City Plaza through the form of a survey.

The plaza, envisioned to be an anchor for Bountiful's downtown, will be located south of 100 South and west of 100 East.

The survey, which will be open through Oct. 31, can be found on the city’s website at bountifulutah.gov.

In addition, a residents are invited to attend an open house on the plaza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Bountiful City Hall, 790 S. 100 East.