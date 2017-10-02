PROVO — Any of five BYU quarterbacks could see playing time Friday when the Cougars take on Boise State, according to head coach Kalani Sitake.

BYU's quarterback situation was an early topic of conversation at Monday's weekly press conference, with Sitake noting that a lot of possibilities are being explored. Tanner Mangum, who started the season, has been held out since incurring an apparent leg injury against Utah. Beau Hoge, who started in place of Mangum, left Friday's 40-24 loss at Utah State with an undisclosed injury.

“There’s still a chance that Tanner and Beau could play this week," Sitake said. “It’s a matter of how much practice time we can get in each week, and how comfortable we can feel with our guys leading, and what’s the risk with the injuries that they have.”

Koy Detmer, Jr., who got the call after Hoge went down, is being considered an option to start, along with Joe Critchlow and Kody Wilstead. Both Critchlow (6-4, 200 pounds) and Wilstead (6-6, 222) are freshmen who recently returned home from LDS Church mission service.

“We’re still looking, possibly, at using Joe Critchlow and Kody Wilstead,” Sitake said. “You just hate to take them out of their redshirt year.”

In regard to using a quarterback straight off of mission service, Sitake recalled BYU's 2015 season, when Mangum, who was only a few months removed from his two-year service, replaced then-starter Taysom Hill, stating, “The last time a guy was thrown in there was Tanner Mangum, and it worked pretty well.”

A couple of factors will go into determining the course of action at quarterback this week, although coaches do want to decide sooner rather than later.

"Health is No. 1 and No. 2 is getting the best guys out there to try and help us win," Sitake said.

BURT BACK TO RUNNING BACK: When discussing the running backs, Sitake made mention of Riley Burt having recently moved back to running back. Burt began fall practices at running back, yet was switched to corner back right before the start of the season for reasons the coaching staff has not disclosed.

“There’s a lot of things going into his background as to why he’s not getting more reps, but we’re probably looking forward to seeing him on the field more,” Sitake said of Burt and the move.

Burt (6-1, 205) is sophomore from Box Elder High.

MO'UNGA OUT: BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki stated on the weekly "Coordinator's Corner" show on ESPN 960 that defensive tackle Tevita Mo'Unga isn't expected to play again this season due to injury.

Mo'Unga, a 6-foot-3, 335-pound junior, had seven tackles through three games played this season.