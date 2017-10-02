ALPINE — City officials will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 10, to get public input on the installation of individual meters on pressurized irrigation systems, including residential, commercial and agricultural services.

During the meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. at Alpine City Hall, 20 N. Main, city staff will give a short presentation on the need for meters.

The proposed system would give residents the ability to monitor water use from their cellphone, tablet or computer. The city was recently awarded a $1 million WaterSmart grant from the Bureau of Reclamation to help fund the project which would be implemented over the next two to three years.

In addition, residents are being alerted that pressurized irrigation will be shut off the weekend of Oct. 15. Residents are asked to close the valves of their system to reduce the chance of leaks in the spring.