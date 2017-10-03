No. 8 BYU women’s volleyball stays on the road this week, traveling to face Saint Mary’s and Pacific on their home courts.

Saint Mary’s

The Cougars face the Gaels on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. PDT, at McKeon Pavilion. BYU leads the overall series history with Saint Mary’s, 11-7. The Cougars have won the past six-consecutive matchups.

The Gaels are 5-10, 1-4 WCC so far this season, beating San Francisco at home last week before falling to Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine on the road.

Pacific

BYU will compete against Pacific on Saturday, Oct. 7, at noon PDT, at the Alex G. Spanos Center. The Cougars are ahead, 12-7, all-time against the Tigers. BYU has won the past 10-straight matches against Pacific. The Tigers haven’t beaten the Cougars since joining the West Coast Conference.

Pacific is 7-9, 2-3 WCC midway through the season. Last week, Pacific swept Santa Clara at home before falling to Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount on the road.

Both matches this week will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Links to the video feed and live stats can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.