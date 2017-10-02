Utah Valley's Tori Smith and Hannah Bruce have been named the Western Athletic Conference Women's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, for Sept. 25—Oct. 1.

Smith, a senior forward from Sandy, Utah (Jordan High School), played a major role in the non-conference matchup to take down WAC preseason favorite Seattle U, 3-0. Smith scored the game-winner in just the second minute of play as she received a pass into the box and hit the left upper 90. To add to her first goal of the season, she later assisted the other two goals of the match. Smith recorded four points on the match while she played 79 minutes and recorded three shots.

Bruce, a sophomore defender from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia (Auburn Drive High School), helped anchor the defense to its first shutout win of the season. Bruce made numerous key defensive stops and organized the defense to allow two shots in the match with only one on frame. She also earned an assist on the second goal of the match.

Smith and Bruce will be in action Monday against SEC foe Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Digital SEC Network on WatchESPN.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.