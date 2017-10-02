On Sunday night, at least 58 people were killed and at least 515 others were injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Police say the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, was found dead in his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino after the shooting.

According to the associated press, the alleged gunman, a 64-year-old retiree, unleashed a hail of bullets from the 32 floor of the hotel on an outdoor country music festival below.

"What we are going to try to do as best we can is to get our first responders back on their feet and responding and conducting a proper investigation to ensure that we have the safety of this community at heart," Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

We’ve collected the latest news being shared across the internet about the shooting to give you a rundown of what you need to know.

The deadliest mass shooting: The death toll topped the number killed in the June 2016 shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, according to ABC News.

That mass shooting left 49 dead. Before that attack, a student at Virginia Tech killed 32 people before killing himself in 2007, ABC News reported.

The suspect: According to The Washington Post, not much is known about Paddock. Police said he lived in Mesquite, Nevada, with a woman, who was found outside the country. Police do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said, according to The Washington Post. “Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor, and the scene is static.”

Family members have opened up about Paddock, who kept a low profile, according to CNN. The suspect previously worked as an accountant.

Islamic State: According to the Associated Press, the Islamic State claimed the shooter "converted to Islam months ago."

BREAKING: Without providing evidence, Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter converted to Islam months ago. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

FBI: The FBI said there's no evidence that Paddock's attack was associated with international terrorism.

Videos: Plenty of raw footage from the shooting have emerged online. One from Digg shows the first moments of the shooting as country singer Jason Aldean peforms. The music stops amid a spray of bullets, sending the entire concert into chaos.

Eye-witness accounts: Concertgoer Ivetta Saldana told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she attended the event. She thought she heard fireworks, which turned out to be gunshots.

“It was a horror show,” she told the Review-Journal. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

Hoaxes: Careful about what news you read online. According to BuzzFeed News, “trolls started flooding social media with fake information” right after the shooting. The hoaxes include fake victims, as well as a link to a fake Instagram account of the alleged shooter. You can see a full list at BuzzFeed.

President Donald Trump responds: President Trump tweeted his response to the shooting:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

More responses: National and international public figures shared their thoughts and condolences for the families affected.

Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. We are with you. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

CT Sen. Chris Murphy: "It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something." pic.twitter.com/7iy7kvagOI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2017

Horrified and heartbroken by the awful tragedy in #LasVegas last night. Praying for those lost, wounded & waiting for news from loved ones. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 2, 2017

Country star reveals more: Country singer Jake Owen, who had been playing alongside Aldean during the show, told CNN some more details about the shooting, including how he rushed to his tour bus. He said the method of the gunman reminded him of “shooting fish in a barrel.”

Country singer @jakeowen who was on stage when Las Vegas shooting happened: “It’s like shooting fish in a barrel” https://t.co/WTS0wIbFSj pic.twitter.com/FyhmTl1Q7f — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

Donating blood: CNN reported that people are already donating blood in Las Vegas. Shanda Maloney said she saw the reports of the shooting and then rushed outside to give people rides who needed them. She arrived at the United Blood Blank on Monday at 4:30 a.m. to donate blood.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department offered a tip on how others can donate blood if interested:

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Here are some more locations:

If you're trying to locate missing loved ones in Las Vegas, call 1-866-535-5654. If you want to donate blood, here are some locations: pic.twitter.com/4rUrZjBYJX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 2, 2017

Need more news?: Journalism strategist Victor Hernandez put together a Twitter list of all local Las Vegas reporters. View that list for the latest updates on the situation in Las Vegas.