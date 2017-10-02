EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The city is again asking for residents’ help in clearing leaves and other debris from the tops of catch basins abutting their property during its Bag the Leaf program.

The program is an efficient and cost-effective way to help prevent localized flooding during the fall and winter months, according to the city.

Residents who would like to join the effort can pick up free leaf bags while supplies last at City Hall, 1650 Stagecoach Run, between Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Nov. 24.

Once the leaves have been bagged, residents can place the bags curbside for pickup. To schedule a pickup, email ldiamond@amcity.org.

City officials ask that the bags not exceed 40 pounds. Bags that contain household waste, green waste, branches, limbs, rocks, animal waste, dirt, sod or other restricted bulky waste will not be collected.