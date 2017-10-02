SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program is now accepting funding applications for renewable energy projects.

The program, funded by more than 44,000 Blue Sky customers, is available to help cover the cost of installing renewable energy systems for nonresidential, community-serving organizations within the power company’s service area.

According to Rocky Mountain power, the Blue Sky program has added 128 renewable energy projects across Utah, Wyoming and Idaho, and it has supported more than 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable energy, which has the same environmental impact of eliminating greenhouse emissions from 165,000 cars. This year the program, which was launched in 2006, expects to have close to $2 million available for new renewable energy projects.

A completed application form, along with supporting materials, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. Successful applicants will be notified by Thursday, March 1, 2018. The application form can be found at rockymountainpower.net.

To learn more about the program, log on to Rocky Mountain Power’s website or contact the program management office at bluesky@pacificorp.com.