In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, on Sunday evening, Oct. 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Church has issued the following statement through spokesman Eric Hawkins:

"To all of those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers. We pray for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones, and for those who are seeking to recover from the physical and emotional wounds they are suffering. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only He can provide in such tragic and heartbreaking moments."

As reported in national news media, a sniper, shooting from the 32nd floor of a hotel, killed at least 58 people attending an outdoor country-music festival and injured at least 515 others. SWAT teams broke into the hotel room and found the gunman dead. Investigators believe he killed himself.