Mitt Romney and a handful of other public figures responded to the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night.

More than 50 people were killed with 400 more injured on Sunday night as a gunman opened fire at a country music festival along the Las Vegas Strip.

Country singer Jason Aldean was playing at the time of the shooting.

The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, shot and killed dozens of people from the window of the Mandalay Bay hotel along the strip. He was identified and found dead in his hotel room after the shooting.

The attack inspired a wealth of responses from national public figures, including former presidents, athletes and celebrities.

President Donald Trump immediately tweeted out his thoughts and prayers for affected families and victims.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Here’s a quick look at some other shared responses. We will update this list as more are shared online.

Jason Aldean shared an Instagram post.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Country star Jake Owen, who was on scene at the shooting:

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Country music star Carrie Underwood

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Singer Rihanna

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Chance the Rapper

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

French Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2017

The Killers

We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas. — The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017

President Barack Obama

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

President Bill Clinton

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

Pop stars Harry Styles and Nick Jonas.

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas

Prayers up for the victims & families of the Las Vegas Shooting! #PrayForVegas — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 2, 2017

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney

Ann and I pray for the dead and wounded in the Las Vegas massacre. Grateful for the heroes who risked their lives to help the innocent. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 2, 2017

Author Stephen King

Condolences to all of those scarred by the violence in Las Vegas last night. We are with you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian

My heart breaks...biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban

Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 2, 2017

Spotify

Music unites us all. We mourn the loss of the victims of the senseless shooting in Las Vegas and stand with all those affected. — Spotify (@Spotify) October 2, 2017

JK Rowling

Just emerged from a fictional world to news of more horror. Thinking of everyone affected by the terrible events in #LasVegas. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 2, 2017

Taylor Swift