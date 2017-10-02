Mitt Romney and a handful of other public figures responded to the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night.
More than 50 people were killed with 400 more injured on Sunday night as a gunman opened fire at a country music festival along the Las Vegas Strip.
Country singer Jason Aldean was playing at the time of the shooting.
The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, shot and killed dozens of people from the window of the Mandalay Bay hotel along the strip. He was identified and found dead in his hotel room after the shooting.
The attack inspired a wealth of responses from national public figures, including former presidents, athletes and celebrities.
President Donald Trump immediately tweeted out his thoughts and prayers for affected families and victims.
Here’s a quick look at some other shared responses. We will update this list as more are shared online.
Jason Aldean shared an Instagram post.
Country star Jake Owen, who was on scene at the shooting:
Country music star Carrie Underwood
Singer Rihanna
Chance the Rapper
French Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The Killers
President Barack Obama
President Bill Clinton
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Ivanka Trump
Pop stars Harry Styles and Nick Jonas.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney
Author Stephen King
Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban
Spotify
JK Rowling
Taylor Swift