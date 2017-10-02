Editor's Note: The Deseret News weekly top 25 rankings are based on voting from a variety of media members who cover high school sports each week. Here are the 11 voters this week: James Edward (Deseret News), Brandon Gurney (Deseret News), Trent Wood (Deseret News), Amy Donaldson (Deseret News), Randy Hollis (Deseret News), Bruce Smith (Deseret News contributor), Dane Stewart (Deseret News Rewind), Dusty Litster (Deseret News Rewind), Jeremiah Jensen (KSL), Dave Fox (KUTV), Kurt Johnson (Preps Utah Magazine).

Once again the top three places in this week’s Deseret News top 25 high school football rankings went unchanged after Bingham, East and Corner Canyon all won by double digits in Week 7.

Bingham had the biggest scare with a 28-10 win over Lone Peak, a game that was much closer than the final score indicated. Bingham prevailed though thanks to another late interception — it finished with four — as it improve to 7-0 and received all 11 first-place votes.

With that strong showing, Lone Peak stayed at No. 4 in the weekly rankings that are compiled from voting by 11 different media members who cover high school football.

Undefeated Skyridge moved up one spot to No. 5 with its narrow 24-21 win over Timpanogos while Jordan moved up two spots to No. 6 with a 63-7 win over Cottonwood.

Dixie stayed at No. 7 with a win over struggling Canyon View, with Weber moving up to No. 8 following 42-9 thrashing of Davis.

Timpview moved back into the top 10 at No. 9 after an impressive 19-17 defensive victory over Alta with kicker Luke Simpson making four field goals.

Sky View remained at No. 10 after its 50-13 blowout win over Logan.

Alta was the only team to fall out of the top 10 as it fell from fifth to 13th after the narrow road loss at Timpview.

Herriman made the biggest jump up the standings from 25th to 20th following a 27-9 win over West Jordan. The win puts Herriman in good shape to clinch the No. 2 seed from Region 3 with wins in its final two games. It would be an impressive turnaround for a team that lost its four games of the season all by double digits against excellent competition.

Viewmont moved up from No. 21 to No. 19 with its win over Roy, while Fremont tumbled from 14th to 21st after losing at Syracuse 28-14.

Springville, Syracuse and Skyline all jumped back into the Top 25 rankings this week with West Jordan, Brighton and Snow Canyon falling out after Week 7 losses.

Others teams receiving votes were Spanish Fork, West Jordan, Juan Diego, South Summit, Bountiful, Olympus, Northridge, Pine View and Cedar.