Junior outside hitter Veronica Jones-Perry has been honored as the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Jones-Perry led No. 9 BYU women's volleyball to a pair of wins last week, including a critical road match at No. 17 San Diego, to stay at the top of the WCC standings.

In a home match against Pepperdine, Jones-Perry collected a match-high 23 kills to go with nine digs for a near double-double. She also added four blocks and two assists.

Then, in the highest-profile conference match so far this year at the 17th-ranked Toreros, Jones-Perry added 13 kills, seven digs, four blocks, three assists and two service aces for an all-around effort.

On the week, she averaged 5.31 points, 4.50 kills, 2.00 digs, 0.88 blocks and 0.63 assists per set.

This is Jones-Perry's second WCC Player of the Week award of the season and the second for the Cougars as a team this year.

