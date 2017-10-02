The 2017-18 Utah Valley University softball team opens its fall exhibition season on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Salt Lake City against Pac-12 foe Utah. UVU's fall opener will take place at 5 p.m., at Utah's Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

The Wolverines will play eight games during their fall exhibition slate. Following UVU's fall opener at Utah, Utah Valley will travel to Ogden on Saturday, Oct. 7, for an afternoon doubleheader against in-state foe Weber State (1 and 3 p.m.). The Wolverines will then head to Logan the following day for a pair of games at fellow in-state foe Utah State on Sunday, Oct. 8. UVU will first face the College of Southern Idaho at 1 p.m., before closing the day against the host USU Aggies at 3 p.m.

The following weekend, Utah Valley will head to Provo for a clash against neighboring rival BYU on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., at Gail Miller Field. UVU will then conclude the weekend facing fellow in-state foe Southern Utah on Saturday, Oct. 14, at BYU's Gail Miller Field at noon. The Wolverines will then close their 2017 fall exhibition slate by hosting Salt Lake Community College on Saturday, Oct. 21. The lone home game will take place at noon, at Wolverine Softball Field in Orem.

The Wolverines, who posted their best WAC finish in program history a year ago by tying for third with a 7-8 league record, welcome back eight starters and 14 letterwinners from last year's squad that went 16-24 overall. Despite losing four-time all-WAC selection Brittney Vansway to graduation, UVU welcomes back the reigning WAC Pitcher of the Year Lauren Frailey, as well as the WAC Freshman of the Year Caragh Morris. The Wolverines will also mix in 13 newcomers to the fold this season.

Following the conclusion of the fall exhibition season, Utah Valley will prepare for its 2018 regular season that will open on the road at a soon-to-be-announced preseason tournament in mid-February.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.