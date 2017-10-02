SALT LAKE CITY — Karen Larsen, of Clinton, was excited for the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

On her Facebook page, she posted a selfie on Thursday from the airplane on her way down. On Saturday night, she posted several pictures from the three-day festival with the caption, "What a fun night!"

Early Sunday night she again posted from the festival that she was "so excited" to see that night's acts, including country star Jason Aldean, who was closing out the festival.

When Aldean took the stage, Larsen, her sister and a friend moved to the front, just 20 yards away from the stage. She was on the right side of the stage, the side closet to Mandalay Bay across the street.

About 20 minutes into the concert, the unimaginable happened.

"We just heard all this pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. It sounded like a string of fireworks going off. And everybody kind of just looked around and said, ‘It’s just fireworks,'" she said. "And it hit everybody at the same time it isn’t fireworks. And everybody just hit the ground."

For the next several hours, Larsen said she could barely hold herself together as she switched between hitting the ground for cover, running away from the scene to the next point of cover, and finally locking herself in her hotel bathroom with her friends until a SWAT team knocked on their door.

"I was just screaming hysterically, and strangers kept coming up to me and grabbing my shoulder and saying, ‘It will be OK,’” she said.

Utah officials joined the voices of many throughout the country Monday in reacting to the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas overnight that killed 58 people and injured more than 500, making it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Gov. Gary Herbert on Monday echoed a directive from President Donald Trump for all flags in Utah be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said he was "heartbroken" by the news and planned on donating blood Monday to help the victims.

"(This one was) very close to home. That was our first thought, was we know there are Utahns there for sure. We have heard from some of them. We haven’t heard of any casualties of Utahns that were there, but we know that there were many right there on the ground, literally on the ground, lying down, trying to get out of there, crawling out," he said.

"The stories that you hear from them are just horrific. We all think we’ll never be in a situation like that. But so many people we know were.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints issued a statement on Monday regarding the shooting.

"To all of those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers. We pray for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones, and for those who are seeking to recover from the physical and emotional wounds they are suffering. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only he can provide in such tragic and heartbreaking moments," said church spokesman Eric Hawkins.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes also issued a prepared statement, offering his deepest sympathies to families of the victims.

"As has been the case with other mass shootings that have occurred worldwide in the recent past, perhaps out of the horror and shock of such senseless violence, we can unite in love and unity as a nation and as a global community to demonstrate support for those suffering and to condemn all such acts of unmitigated evil."

Larsen said as everyone dropped to the ground at the concert, they could see the dust kick up from the bullets hitting the ground around them. And then, the shooting momentarily stopped.

"They kept telling us to stay down. But it was too scary. You just wanted to run away, so we got up and ran,” she said. "No one knew where the shots were coming from. But they just kept coming and coming and coming. It was never-ending."

As would be the shooter's pattern, Larsen said the shooting would start up again, stop, and then resume. She became separated from her friends as she ran. At one point, she lost her cellphone, and when her family in Utah called to see if she was OK, a stranger answered it and told them he thought she was dead.

Larsen, who said she was "hysterical," was able to run behind a police car at one point, where she temporarily took shelter with others, and then continued running to her hotel room where she reunited with her friends. Together, all of them locked themselves in the bathroom and turned the lights out.

They were there until a SWAT team came to their door to clear the hotel.

"We can’t stop shaking. It’s just awful," she said. "You see it on TV and you never think it's going to happen (to you). You keep thinking, ‘It’s not real, it’s not real.’ But it is.

"We go to these (festival shows) all the time," she continued. "But now we’re not. We’re scared."

On the Facebook page for Salt Lake country music radio station Z104, several Utahns who were at the concert posted statements, including a woman who said she won a contest from the station to attend the festival.

"I won the trip there from Z104 to the Route 91 festival! I'm here right now! I'm OK, but I just want to go home to my babies. …" Corina Rodriguez posted. "We are OK! We can't get back to our room on the Strip but we're OK at a place off the Strip. I haven't stopped crying for hours. Please pray for those directly affected. My heart is broken."

Earlier, Rodridguez posted that she was excited because it was going to be her first trip to Las Vegas.

Another person posted on Facebook: "A family member of mine was in the middle of this, but we are thankful he is OK. A girl right in front of him got shot in the back. He picked her up and carried her away. He’s having a hard time right now."

Tyler Reed posted that he was also in Vegas Sunday, but not at the concert. Even though he was at the Stratosphere on the other end of the Strip away from Mandalay Bay, he said security was tightened at his hotel.

"We're here for our honeymoon. We just got married yesterday. Our hotel currently under a soft lockdown with police present down in the casino area."

Utah Department of Public Safety Commission Keith Squires said he heard about the shooting about 1:30 a.m. Monday and immediately reached out to authorities in Las Vegas to offer assistance and resources. As of Monday, Squires said one person — a computer forensic examiner — will be headed down to assist federal authorities with going through the piles surveillance and cellphone videos.

Utah crime scene investigators are also on standby, ready to be deployed as needed. Cox concurred it's possible the state will be sending resources to Vegas when it comes time for police to begin processing the evidence they've collected.

The FBI in Las Vegas on Monday asked the public with videos or photos from the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324).

The Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross was also sending representatives to Las Vegas to find out how it could assist. Until then, the Red Cross was encouraging residents to go to their local blood banks and donate so blood could be sent to Las Vegas to help the hundreds of victims.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families affected by the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas. The Red Cross has mobilized. More to come," it stated in a tweet.

Cox said the tragedy will likely once again raise the issue of gun control legislation. He said he hopes it will lead to real discussions and unite people in finding real solutions to prevent future tragedies.

"These things are a reflection on all of us as who we are as a society and what we value and what we care about. And there’s no question that we’re divided in lots of different ways, And our hope is we can put aside the difference and come together," he said.

Cox said he is a gun owner, grew up with guns, and is a believer of the Second Amendment. "But I also know people shouldn’t be up on the 32nd floor of hotels gunning people down. There has to be somewhere in all of this we come together and protect one another."

Contributing: Katie McKellar